Monday, September 25, 2023
James and the surprising number: he has won 7 titles in a row without playing a minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 25, 2023
in Sports
0
James and the surprising number: he has won 7 titles in a row without playing a minute

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez

Photo:

Twitter Sao Paulo FC

James Rodriguez

On Sunday he won the Brazilian Cup with Sao Paulo.

James Rodriguez He was crowned champion of the Brazilian Cup with Sao Paulo and confirmed that he is the Colombian soccer player with the most titles: he reached 25 coronations in his career.

Since 2020, James had not won a title; the last one was in real Madrid, winning the Spanish League. He then went through Everton in England, Al-Rayyan in Qatar and Olympiacos in Greece, without reaping crowns in his record.

Champion without playing

James Rodriguez
Photo:

Twitter: @OGabrielSa

However, a curious fact in James’ career history marked his collection of titles. Immediately, the followers, and also the critics, of the Colombian midfielder reacted to the incredible and overwhelming statistics.

Rodríguez completed 7 consecutive finals winning titles without playing. Although he performed Olympic laps, raised cups, and won medals, James Rodríguez celebrated without competing in those crucial matches.

The journalist and statistician Paolo Arenas compiled the information that was already circulating on social networks and added one piece of information: James has not played in a final, as a starter, since the 2014 Club World Cup.

The last final in which he had minutes was the 2016 UEFA Super Cup, in which he entered to play 17 minutes in the game Real Madrid 3-2 Seviila.

Finals without playing

– Club World Cup 2016
– Champions League 2016/2017
– German Super Cup 2017
– German Super Cup 2018
– German Cup 2018/2019
– Spanish Super Cup 2020
– Brazil Cup 2023

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL

