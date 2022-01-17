Hand in hand with midfielder Juan Fernando Quintero, the Colombian soccer team defeated Honduras 2-1 this Sunday, with which Reinaldo’s team

Rueda closes his preparation to face Peru and Argentina in the next matches of the South American qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

After the game, and even with the alert due to the situation of Quintero, who came out with a blow, DT Reinaldo Rueda referred to the news of James Rodríguez in Al Rayyan of Qatar.

“James has been growing, letting go, playing a more fluid game,” the coach said.

James and Quintero

When asked if James and Quintero are compatible, Reinaldo Rueda replied:

“The two of them complement each other because they have that great sensitivity, good empathy. We saw them in the World Cup in Russia against Poland, when those who like the ball and have intelligence come together, they have no problem being good complements for the rest of the team” , He said.

In addition, he left an additional comment on Quintero. “The Argentine league is going to start in February and we are not going to have another evaluation of Juan Fernando and unfortunately he had that annoyance.”

Rueda drew a positive balance from this victory against Honduras and referred to the planning of the call for the tie.

“We seek to make Colombia’s game more effective. Peru is very well structured, very strong, with good football and we try to make situations of what that game could be…”.

