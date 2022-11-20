James and Falcao make a boy who just wanted a photo happy

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James and Falcao let the boy take a picture..
The National Team defeated Paraguay in a friendly in the United States.
November 19, 2022, 10:41 PM
The Colombia selection they beat Paraguay 2-0 this Saturday in a preparation match played in the United States.
The two figures of the teamJames Rodríguez and Falcao García, they started from substitutes and had playing minutes in the second half. Falcao, in fact, scored the second goal, he just entered the field.
After the final whistle, a boy jumped onto the pitch and ran in search of his idols, to take a picture with them. Stadium security immediately prevented him from advancing, which generated the reaction of the footballers.
Both the Tiger and James interceded with the guard so that the boy could fulfill his dream of taking a picture with the two symbols of the team.
