James and Falcao make a boy who just wanted a photo happy

The Colombia selection they beat Paraguay 2-0 this Saturday in a preparation match played in the United States.

The two figures of the teamJames Rodríguez and Falcao García, they started from substitutes and had playing minutes in the second half. Falcao, in fact, scored the second goal, he just entered the field.

After the final whistle, a boy jumped onto the pitch and ran in search of his idols, to take a picture with them. Stadium security immediately prevented him from advancing, which generated the reaction of the footballers.

Both the Tiger and James interceded with the guard so that the boy could fulfill his dream of taking a picture with the two symbols of the team.

