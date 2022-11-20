Monday, November 21, 2022
James and Falcao make a boy who just wanted a photo happy

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 20, 2022
in Sports
James Rodriguez

James and Falcao let the boy take a picture..

Photo:

Taken from Gol Caracol

James and Falcao let the boy take a picture..

The National Team defeated Paraguay in a friendly in the United States.

The Colombia selection they beat Paraguay 2-0 this Saturday in a preparation match played in the United States.

The two figures of the teamJames Rodríguez and Falcao García, they started from substitutes and had playing minutes in the second half. Falcao, in fact, scored the second goal, he just entered the field.

After the final whistle, a boy jumped onto the pitch and ran in search of his idols, to take a picture with them. Stadium security immediately prevented him from advancing, which generated the reaction of the footballers.

Both the Tiger and James interceded with the guard so that the boy could fulfill his dream of taking a picture with the two symbols of the team.

