Colombia had a good game, controlled almost the entire time and only suffered in the final minutes against Paraguay. won well, 2-0, with a goal from Rafael Santos Borré, penalty. However, two players stood out above the rest: Kevin Castaño and James Rodríguez.

This is how Colombia played

Camilo Vargas: He had had a quiet game until he got kicked and responded. He avoided the tie. six points

Daniel Muñoz: He had a constant outlet on the attack, he played well up front, in the rival field and with a good return. six points

Yerry Mina: aerial game weapon. He looked slow in some duels and earned a yellow card. But he complied. six points

Jhon Lucumi: maximum security, without problems. He saved a goal. six points

Cristian Borja: good partner for Díaz, with constant projection to the attack. six points

Kevin Castaño: a crack, an elegant all-rounder, always came out clean, with a good touch on the ball, a mix of fight and class. Great match. eight points

Jefferson Lerma: He had no complications destroying the Paraguayan game in the midfield. In his own. six points

John Arias: always clear, always precise, uncomfortable for the rival. seven points

James Rodriguez: He had a shot against the crossbar that was going to be a great goal, and he got a great assist that Díaz couldn’t define. Without much running, he took out each painting. eight points

James Rodríguez statistics against Paragiuay

Luis Diaz: At times he did one too many, but he is forgiven. A clear scoring option failed. Several balls went long. six points

Rafael Santos Borré: He was in the right place and took the penalty, he executed it soberly, without hesitation and the ball was well placed. He missed the second goal. seven points

Jorge Carrascal: entered for James (28 ST). It wasn’t very noticeable, but it helped organize. No note

Jhon Córdoba: He entered through Borré (28 ST). He was a demanding presence in attack. No note

Matheus Uribe: He entered through Castaño (35 ST). Colombia lost its mark. No note

Jaminton campaz: He entered for Díaz (35 ST). He added mischief to the attack. No note

Yerson Mosquera: He entered for Borja (43 ST). No note

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

More sports news