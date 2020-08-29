While Zinedine Zidane clears the questions about the absences of James Rodríguez in the Real Madrid calls without entertaining, the footballer has set in motion the machinery to actively search for a club to move to next year, according to sources close to the player.

The Colombian, who turns 29 this Sunday, disappeared for the first time from a list without medical reasons during the team’s visit to San Mamés last Sunday. After the victory (0-1), the French coach left an explanation for the absence full of unknowns: “He is the one who wanted to be left out due to a matter of his, and that’s it,” said Zidane, who refused to elaborate on the explanations. “These are our things. I’m not going to tell you any more about that ”.

The player also did not dress to receive Alavés at the Alfredo di Stéfano on Friday, where the team appeared with 22 players instead of the 23 allowed by the rules of the restart. After the game, the question Zidane found himself was not why he had been left off the list for the second time in a row, but whether he was going to play for Real Madrid again. “I don’t know,” was the terse reply.

This Saturday James showed up normally at the sports city to exercise with the group of players who had not started in the eighth consecutive victory after confinement. In the absence of more public account of the absences of a healthy soccer player, the club points in the same direction as the Colombian’s environment: they suspect that he is trying to protect himself from injury while maneuvering in search of a transfer. This kind of light rebellion by James, or similar modalities, is a common strategy with which some players try to get a club to open the door for them more than they would prefer.

In recent weeks, James has recalled in several interviews his truncated transfer last summer to Atlético de Madrid. “He had a very good offer from a club. Because I knew I was not going to play much. I had to go to this club, and they haven’t let me go for different issues, but hey, so practically this year I’m here because the circumstances arose, not because I wanted to, “he told ex-footballer Rio Ferdinand, for example, on his program The Locker Room.

Indeed, James’ jump to Atlético was very close last summer, in part thanks to the good relations of Jorge Mendes, the Colombian’s representative, with the rojiblancos leaders. The operation began to go wrong on July 27, when Simeone’s men endorsed Madrid 3-7 in the International Champions Cup, in New York. The win led the Madrid managers to put the brakes on the pass to who had just been beaten by a footballer who had also aroused the interest of Naples and Milan.

However, the sale was still Plan A, and in early August, along with Bale and Mariano, James found himself sidelined for days from tactical training stages. He also stayed out of trips to Rome and Salzburg for friendlies.

Second opportunity

“The relationships [entre Zidane y James] they finished very badly at the time ”, they recalled then from Valdebebas, referring to the last season they met at Madrid, 2016/17. From there he left on loan to Bayern, and when the Frenchman returned he was back on the bench at the Bernabéu. In spite of everything, when the exit was frustrated, there was an initial truce, a second chance born of James’ exemplary work and the will of Zidane. But “it lasted very little,” they say from Valdebebas.

James, who came to Madrid in 2014 for 80 million euros, as the best player in the World Cup and the third most expensive signing in the club’s history, hastens to make this attempt the final one. In the club’s offices, fewer obstacles are expected than last time. The coronavirus has caused unforeseen financial needs in all clubs. Madrid managed to close the last year to zero thanks to the salary reduction, but it is studying what cut it will need next year, conditioned by the unknowns about the evolution of the pandemic and its effects on the presence of the public in the stadiums. They hope to make cash in more operations like Achraf’s (to Inter for 40 million). Meanwhile, James, who has only played 728 minutes this course, is looking for someone to put the money in, with no intention of playing white again.