Jamel L., the man suspected of stabbing a supermarket employee to death in the center of The Hague on Tuesday, was not admitted to a TBS clinic in the Netherlands, partly because of the costs. This is evident from documents from the court in Curaçao that the ANP has at its disposal. The man was imposed TBS in a criminal case on Curaçao in 2018, but there were hardly any treatment options on the island for the man, who was seen as a serious danger.

