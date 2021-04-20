D.he ball landed in the top right corner and was untenable in the goal. The other players came running towards him. The fact that Jamal Musiala quickly tapped his own forehead with his index finger before he was hugged was a telling gesture. So he’s also really good at headers. Corresponding exercises were most recently part of everyday training at FC Bayern Munich. The result was impressive.

With two goals and one assist, Musiala demonstrated why his future as a professional footballer could be a very successful one. Gala performance, cream piece, Bayern jewel: Munich’s 3-2 win at VfL Wolfsburg was followed by the usual headlines. Hasty peaks like this often cause them to go to the heads of young athletes.

Nevertheless. It’s great fun to see what the 18-year-old Musiala can do and how naturally he scores his first goals in the Bundesliga. On the way to the early 1-0 he had dribbled elegantly through the opposing defense. The Wolfsburg defense is one of the best that has been seen so far in the 2020/21 season. But Musiala dribbled past Messrs Gerhardt, Lacroix, Mbabu and Schlager and with a little luck outsmarted goalkeeper Casteels. “He can play a defense in a confined space,” said Bayern head coach Hansi Flick, praising Musiala’s dribbles, feinting and his overview. Much more laurels can hardly be harvested on a single game day with a difficult task in the distance.

Favor of the hour

Much of what FC Bayern did well on the way to the next championship title was lost in the loud din around Flick last Saturday. The outgoing coach was of the opinion before the game in Wolfsburg that he should give the last strong Kingsley Coman a break and therefore give Musiala a chance from the start. The young player with the shirt number 42 was able to appear as the man of the day. While an established professional like Leroy Sané missed one great scoring opportunity after the other, Musiala seized the opportunity. He rarely gives interviews. It would have been interesting to find out how Musiala experienced the moment when his header landed in the Wolfsburg goal to make it 3-1 in the 37th minute.

Grew up in Fulda, Hesse, always competing with older players from an early age, prepared for the job of professional footballer at Chelsea FC: The vita of this young man sounds exciting because it has apparently been clear for years where the journey is going. The fact that Musiala was no longer trained in England, but since 2017 in the youth teams of Bayern Munich, can be described as a great stroke of luck for Germany’s best football team and perhaps soon also for the German national team.

The attacking midfielder is already very advanced in his physical and tactical development. The fact that others, such as the Wolfsburg defensive giant John Anthony Brooks, are significantly larger and stockier, is not a new experience for Musiala. He compensates for such differences from an early age with great finesse and high speed.

Does Jamal Musiala have a girlfriend? Where are his parents from? What does Musiala deserve? Google is currently offering these questions, because they have been asked thousands of times on the Internet search engine in the past few weeks. Before the next duel in the Bundesliga against Bayer Leverkusen this Tuesday (8.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky), the usual game began, in which good performances in the spotlight are followed by a lot of media attention plus increased expectations.

“It’s an incredible feeling.” Musiala said that in March when he signed his professional contract, which will bind him to FC Bayern until the summer of 2026. Sports director Hasan Salihamidzic was allowed to moderate the associated production. The rather introverted Musiala stated almost enthusiastically that he trusted Salihamidzic’s plan for the next few years.