NBA Playoffs – playoffs – working day 52 Denver Nuggets Miami Heat

“You are going to pass through me, right?” Michael Malone, coach of the Nuggets, will remember those words for a lifetime. Jamal Murray (Ontario, Canada, 26 years old), who pronounced them, could hardly hold back his tears during that bus ride in which, on the way from the airport to return to Denver, he imagined his sporting career falling apart. It was April 13, 2021. The night before, Murray had suffered a serious cruciate ligament injury in his left knee on the field of the Golden State Warriors. He was afraid that, in his circumstances, the project would do without him.

“I hugged him,” Malone acknowledged a few weeks ago. Before being blunt. “You are our player, we love you and we will help you not only to come back, but to do it even better”, he replied, placating all internal doubts of a man who, until then, seemed not to conceive of them. A man who a year and a half later, in mid-October 2022, would compete again. And that today, just a few months after that return, he is an NBA champion with his Denver Nuggets, who have won his first championship in history.

That would be the only occasion in which the point guard would put aside his iron mentality, showing fragility. Because his character was always, in fact, almost unruly when it came to effort. Tim Connelly, the man who chose him in the draft (2016) and the Nuggets’ top executive until last year, he would come to acknowledge that there was a time when no one in the franchise could stop Jamal from training (over) on his own. “Stopping just because I’m tired is something I don’t accept,” the player told them, over and over again. They gave up their case as impossible.

Murray is nothing but the reflection that his father, Roger, had of the aura of Bruce Lee, a figure that cast a spell on him for life. The myth, for him, moved away from martial arts to become a massive influence on the way in which to face each life experience or challenge. “I saw him as a superman, because of his mental approach and commitment to achieve his objectives,” he would admit. And under that spell of discipline and breaking limits he raised his son.

At seven years old, Jamal already had to make thirty free throws in a row before finishing his training. Each failure, of course, reset the account. The exercise worked not only technique but, above all, mental resistance, the fight against frustration. Already as a child, before mobile phones or video games, Jamal experimented with meditation, a practice that today he dominates as a teacher.

Roger’s training for his son brought to the table the moral dilemma of where the limit should be set. One that, in his case, did not exist directly. Shooting sessions in snowy and windy conditions, running backwards up hills, pull-ups almost anywhere possible, squats with a cup of coffee on the quadriceps – not to spill a drop – or ball handling on the ice. Because winter in Canada is harsh. But Jamal’s discipline was (and is) titanium.

This is how a young man would grow who internalized those habits, absolute sacrifice as a way of life, to the point of permanent disbelief in those who treated him. On one occasion Rowan Barrett, an executive of the Canadian Federation, forbade him to do extra sessions during a concentration, for fear that he would suffer an injury. As a deterrent, he confiscated all of his pairs of sneakers. The next day they would tell him that Jamal was seen, at night, training barefoot.

It is not difficult to imagine that, for someone like that, spending eighteen months without competing would be the worst form of torture. But Jamal’s return exceeded, as his coach would predict, any expectations. As the perfect squire of the genius, Nikola Jokic, chosen MVP of the NBA Finals, Murray has been outstanding. Establishing himself as one of the best perimeter players in the world.

After averaging more than 32 points per game in the Conference Finals against the Lakers, Murray displayed his most creative version against Miami, in directing, reaching the climax in the key fourth game of the Finals against the Heat, played in Florida , where he distributed 12 assists without turning a single ball, the third highest number of basket passes without error, in a game of the title series, since there is record (1978). And responding, incidentally, to the challenge of acting as a leader without Jokic, loaded with personal fouls in the decisive stretch of the duel.

Its link with the Serbian is heavenly and, translated into its pick&roll, a cult play. As the analyst Michael Pina recalled, no other couple has carried out this action so many times, during the Playoffs, in the last five years. More than a thousand. An even more amazing fact considering that Murray and Jokic have only met in three of those five years. This course, the aforementioned duo has generated 1.26 points per possession in those actions, a figure well above the equivalent of the best attack in NBA history. It is an action that, executed by them, knows no remedy.

“It’s very hard when the two players on a team complement each other so perfectly,” said Erik Spoelstra, Heat coach, during the tie. A former elite player like Tracy McGrady would qualify that action, the 2-2 between the two, as the best in modern basketball.

A technical marvel oblivious to pressure

In his day Murray confessed, to the journalist Jackie MacMullan, that together with Jokic “the best thing is that we don’t even know what will happen”, alluding to the unpredictability of the tandem, perhaps the most powerful of its virtues. Because next to Jokic, a supersonic brain, Denver found the best possible complement: a technical marvel oblivious to all pressure.

“Live for those moments. Enjoy them ”, pointed out Malone, his only coach during his NBA career. During this trajectory, in fact, Murray raises his scoring average by more than eight points in the playoffs (25.2) compared to what was seen in the regular phase, the highest difference in history for players with at least 30 games of Playoffs.

A competitive animal like few others, Murray soon understood that, despite his training as an alpha, as an indomitable profile without any limit, coexisting with Jokic and in the majestic collective network of the Nuggets would reserve that place in glory for which he has worked so hard. . One, also, preferential. The best partner imaginable for the most valuable player on the planet.

