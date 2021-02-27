Jamal Khashoggi was killed on October 2, 2018 in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in particularly dire conditions that no spy novelist would have dared to imagine. Then 59 years old, he had entered the diplomatic representation for administrative procedures for his marriage to a Turkish woman, Hatice Cengiz. In a documentary film directed by Bryan Fogel, which should be available soon, titled “The Dissident” (1), one of the Istanbul prosecutors in charge of the investigation, reveals that the dismembered body – cut with a saw – of the journalist, was then transported to the residence of the Saudi consul who had a oven (tandoor) dug in the ground. That same day, the diplomat ordered several tens of kilos of meat. “To mask the smell of cremation” of the remains of Khashoggi, asserts the Turkish magistrate. A masterful investigative documentary both in form and in substance, which presents archive images and current interviews with relatives of the journalist in support, the ins and outs of this dramatic case.

Jamal Khashoggi, 59, had evolved between the political Islam of the Muslim Brotherhood, the Saudi media, ruling circles in Riyadh and the headlines of the international press, including the Washington Post. While Riyadh was leading a wave of arrests in religious and intellectual circles in September 2017, he had gone into exile in the United States and had not stopped denouncing the “Excess” of Mohammed ben Salman, who had become crown prince a few months earlier. At the time, he said he was banned from speaking in Saudi Prince Khaled bin Sultan al-Saud’s daily Al-Hayat for defending the Muslim Brotherhood, which was classified “Terrorist” by Ryad. On March 6, 2018, he wrote in the British daily The Guardian that MBS deserved “Praise” for his “Reform program” in the ultra-conservative kingdom, while lamenting that the young and “Impetuous” crown prince has “Neither encouraged nor allowed the slightest debate in Saudi Arabia”.

Turkey informed “live” of the murder

But it is undoubtedly the links that he began to maintain with a whole sphere of opponents, personalities or young activists particularly active on the Internet by constituting networks, a veritable digital army, which will have signed his death warrant. After giving several versions of the murder, Ryad finally admitted that it had been committed by Saudi agents, while insisting that they had acted without orders from senior leaders. After an opaque trial in Saudi Arabia, five Saudis were sentenced to death and three others to prison terms (death sentences have since been commuted).

It is quite strange, in such a context, that Jamal Khashoggi went with confidence to this Saudi consulate. Likewise, the dissemination by the Turkish authorities of the recordings made by their intelligence services, making it possible to follow the assassination of Khashoggi minute by minute, true scenes of horror, does not fail to amaze. It makes you wonder if Turkey, therefore aware “Live”, did not let this happen in order to indict Saudi Arabia – its Sunni rival for leadership in the region but relying on another strategy – at the international level, thereby weakening it.