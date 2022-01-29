The fight between Ben Saddik and Rigters, who are number 3 and 5 respectively in Glory’s heavyweight rankings, is the co-headliner of Glory 80. Ben Saddik and Rigters have never met before. The main fight of the evening at the Trixxo Arena is the rematch between Badr Hari and Arkadiusz Wrzosek. Hari put his scribble under a multi-year extension at Glory earlier this week.