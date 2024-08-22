

If it were up to Jamal Ben Saddik (33), he would face Levi Rigters (29) at Glory 95 in Zagreb on Saturday 21 September. Croatian Antonio Plazibat had to withdraw from the fight for his home crowd on Monday, so Glory was desperately looking for a replacement. Ben Saddik believes – just like columnist Remy Bonjasky – that he is the right person for the job. However, the organization opted for Bahram Rajabzadeh.

