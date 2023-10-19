KINGSTON, Jamaica — If you enter any government office, court or classroom in Jamaica, you will be expected to speak the official language, English.

But venture out into the street, tune into a radio show or check out the pages of Jamaican influencers, and another language takes over: Patois.

Patois, also called Patuá or Jamaican Creole, has long been stigmatized with second-class status and often mischaracterized as a poorly structured form of English. Now, as Jamaica moves forward with plans to sever ties with the British monarchy — which would remove King Charles III as head of state and make it a republic — momentum is building to make Patois the official language of Jamaica. Jamaica, on par with English.

“If there was ever a time to definitively change the status of Jamaican Creole, it is now,” said Oneil Madden, a linguist at the University of the Northern Caribbean in Jamaica.

But the issue of linguistic sovereignty has Jamaica’s top political leaders taking positions. And the intensifying debate touches on issues of national identity, class divisions and the legacy of slavery in what was once a prized British possession.

“Because the language was created in the context of slavery, the tendency has been to reject it,” said Joseph Farquharson, director of the Jamaican Language Unit at the University of the West Indies.

A major change in language policy in Jamaica — which has 2.8 million people and is the third-largest English-speaking country in the Americas, after the United States and Canada — would resonate throughout the Caribbean and parts of Central and South America.

Jamaica is moving forward with plans to hold a referendum next year on reforming its constitution and its ties to its colonial-era overlord. Although Jamaica gained its independence in 1962, its highest court of appeal remains the Privy Council, based in London and composed of judges from the Supreme Court of Great Britain.

That influence is coming under renewed criticism in Jamaica, where more than 90 percent of the population is black and memories of centuries of an economy based on slavery and marked by bloody revolts linger.

Supporters of granting patois official status say it would go beyond symbolizing a break with Britain. They say it would finally allow Jamaicans to carry out official transactions in places such as tax offices or courts in the most spoken language in the country.

Some of the strongest support comes from within the education system. A growing number of teachers and administrators argue that prioritizing English does a disservice to younger children who start school when they only speak Patois.

Opposition to preparing students to thrive in both languages ​​has been fierce. Peter Espeut, archivist for the Catholic Archdiocese of Kingston, said granting Patois higher status would be costly and impractical in a country with a couple of hundred Catholic schools. “There is no way for the Catholic Church to prepare Jamaican language textbooks,” he said.

Others argue that adopting Patois as an official language would make Jamaicans less proficient in the predominant language for international trade, tourism and academic research.

Andrew Tucker, former professor of Spanish at Howard University in Washington, wrote in a column in The Jamaica Observer newspaper: “Most Jamaicans are not fluent in English because, truth be told, we prefer our plantation language, which, To a large extent, it has harmed our social, intellectual and economic development. “No serious foreign investor wants to communicate with someone in the Jamaican dialect.”

“There has been resistance to anything that seems to break with what we believe has been good for us,” said Amina Blackwood Meeks, a prominent Jamaican storyteller.

By: SIMON ROMERO