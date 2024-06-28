The next Sunday, June 30th, the date is defined B Group of the Copa America 2024when Jamaica is measured at Venezuela in it Q2 Stadiumwhile Mexico and Ecuador They will do the same on the same date and time. The Caribbeans are already eliminated and will seek to close in a decent way against a classified team Red wine.
The Regga Boyz They began their path in the competition with a 1-0 defeat against Mexico. Later, before Ecuador, They fell controversially by 3-1, with an own goal by Kasey Palmer and Michael Antonio marking the only Caribbean goal. Thanks to this, they do not have any units.
In the case of The Vinotintosurprised in their debut by coming back 2-1 against Ecuador through Jhonder Cadiz and Eduard Bello. For his second match against Mexicowon by the minimum of Solomon Rondon to take over the top spot with six points.
Already in the history of confrontations, Venezuela He leads with two victories for one defeat. The last one, recorded on June 5, 2016 in the Group Stage of the Copa América, The Vinotinto won by the minimum.
When? Sunday, June 30
Where? Austin, Texas
Stadium: Q2 Stadium
Schedule: 5 p.m. (USA PT) 6 p.m. (MEX), 7 p.m. (COL), 8 p.m. (USA ET), 9 p.m. (ARG)
Channel: Televen and DSports (Venezuela), CVM (Jamaica)
streaming: Free ViX, DGo (Venezuela) and CVM+ (Jamaica)
Ecuador 3-1 Jamaica
Mexico 1-0 Jamaica
Dominica 2-3 Jamaica
Jamaica 1- Dominican Republic
Panama 0-1 Jamaica
In the duel, Jamaica had the opportunity to tie the score at 2-2 due to a clear handball by the rival, however, despite reviewing the VARthe Chilean referee Cristian Garay He decided not to mark him, without even explaining the reason for his decision, something that did not leave the Icelandic coach happy. Heimir Hallgrímssonwho spoke about the work of the referee, who applied different criteria for both teams, benefiting the rival.
“The two penalties were exactly the same, but one was awarded in favor of Ecuador and the other was awarded in favor of Ecuador as well and it was not like that. I want to congratulate Ecuador for the victory, and especially my friend Félix for his match.”highlighted the strategist.
Thanks to this, the Caribbean team is eliminated from the competition, being the first, although it will seek to close in a decent way against Venezuela.
Goalie: Jahmali Waite
Defenses: Joel Latibeaudiere, Ethan Pinnock, Michael Hector
Midfielders: Kasey Palmer, Bobby De Cordova, Greg Leigh, Dexter Lembikisa
Forwards: Demarai Gray, Shamar Nicholson, Michael Antonio
Mexico 0-1 Venezuela
Ecuador 1-2 Venezuela
Guatemala 0-0 Venezuela
Italy 2-1 Venezuela
Colombia 1-0 Venezuela
The Red wine once again demonstrated that it has grown in recent years and has now qualified for the quarter-finals, so the Argentine coach Fernando Batista He pointed out that the key has been order, sacrifice and never giving up.
“It’s nice to win. In the first half we didn’t have the ball, but we never gave up running. The goalkeepers are there to save and he (Rafael Romo) “He saves. (I’m not surprised) seeing how he trains on a daily basis and how he works. He has had good moments, in others he has had to wait. Today he is the starter and he is doing very well. I am happy with the moment Rafa is having.”said.
“We have to play every game like a final. We cannot relax at all and we will go to play against Jamaica as if it were another final. They know that I like to play one hundred percent. “We are not going to relax at all.”he concluded.
Goalie: Rafael Romo
Defenses: Yordan Osorio, Nahuel Ferraresi, Alexander González, Miguel Navarro
Midfielders: Yangel Herrera, Jose Martinez, Cristian Casseres
Forwards: Yeferson Soteldo, Solomon Rondon, Darwin Machis
Both teams have grown in football in recent years, showing good performances in their respective confederations. Everything is set for an entertaining draw.
Prediction: Jamaica 1-1 Venezuela
