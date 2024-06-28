🇪🇨⚽️🇯🇲 | NOW – COPA AMÉRICA 2024: 🇪🇨 Ecuador 3-1 Jamaica 🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/dNZLUaGWdA — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) June 27, 2024

In the case of The Vinotintosurprised in their debut by coming back 2-1 against Ecuador through Jhonder Cadiz and Eduard Bello. For his second match against Mexicowon by the minimum of Solomon Rondon to take over the top spot with six points.

“The two penalties were exactly the same, but one was awarded in favor of Ecuador and the other was awarded in favor of Ecuador as well and it was not like that. I want to congratulate Ecuador for the victory, and especially my friend Félix for his match.”highlighted the strategist.

Thanks to this, the Caribbean team is eliminated from the competition, being the first, although it will seek to close in a decent way against Venezuela.

“It’s nice to win. In the first half we didn’t have the ball, but we never gave up running. The goalkeepers are there to save and he (Rafael Romo) “He saves. (I’m not surprised) seeing how he trains on a daily basis and how he works. He has had good moments, in others he has had to wait. Today he is the starter and he is doing very well. I am happy with the moment Rafa is having.”said.

“We have to play every game like a final. We cannot relax at all and we will go to play against Jamaica as if it were another final. They know that I like to play one hundred percent. “We are not going to relax at all.”he concluded.

