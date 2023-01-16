Jamaican authorities seized a shipment of cocaine valued at $80 million on Sunday in the port of Kingston, the capital of the country.

According to the anti-drug authority, this would be the largest drug seizure made in the country’s history, according to the news agency. Reuters.

As reported by the outlet, the authorities would have discovered the shipment inside a cargo ship from South America.

Likewise, the Jamaican police would have revealed the approximate value of the cocaine in a statement published the same day, at night, where they warned that the enormous shipment could be marketed for around 80 million dollars (375 billion pesos). Colombians).

Cocaine seized on Saturday in Kingston is valued at $80-million US or 12.5 billion Jamaican dollars, Police in Jamaica have confirmed. The drug is believed to have been sent from Colombia with a port in Kingston being used as a transit point. pic.twitter.com/c6t4lFaHLg — Abka Fitz-Henley (@AbkaFitzHenley) January 15, 2023

Another statement, from the Jamaica Defense Force, also revealed by Reuters, reported that The weight of the cargo was one and a half tons (1,500 kilograms), divided into 50 bags with 1,250 packages inside..

Despite the seizure, neither the Police nor the Defense Force revealed the name of the ship that was transporting the drugs, nor did they indicate whether any arrests were made after the seizure.

The passage of drugs in Jamaica

They take advantage of Jamaica’s geostrategic position in the world to commercialize legitimate merchandise

Jamaica would be a strategic point for international criminal organizationssince the strategic position of the country has been used to transport drugs and arms between North America, South America and Europe.

Meanwhile, the Jamaican Defense Force assured that it will continue to combat criminal gangs that, according to them, “take advantage of Jamaica’s geostrategic position in the world to trade legitimate merchandise.”

In October last year, Interpol revealed that the country’s authorities seized another shipment of cocaine worth $25 million, which was scheduled to be sent to Canada on a private plane.

