90’+7′
End of second half
What a stunt from Jamaica! France, number five in the FIFA ranking, has to settle for a draw against number 43 in the ranking. It remains 0-0. A false start for the French.
90’+2′
Red card (second yellow card) for Khadija Shaw
71′
Atlanta Primus is replaced by Solai Washington
71′
Cheyna Matthews is replaced by Havana Solaun
66′
Amel Majri is replaced by Kenza Dali
66′
Amel Majri is replaced by Vicki Bècho
66′
Clara Mateo is replaced by Kenza Dali
45′
Second half kicked off
45’+6′
End of first half
37′
Yellow card for Khadija Shaw
24′
Yellow card for Atlanta Primus
14′
Yellow card for Clara Mateo
0′
First half kicked off
90’+7′
End of second half
Sweden escapes disgrace at this World Cup. South Africa, number 54 in the FIFA ranking, almost takes a point. But the number three on that list makes the winner in the final phase, after South Africa previously scored an own goal. Final score: 2-1.
90′
2-1 GOAL by Amanda Ilestedt!
89′
Yellow card for Refiloe Jane
88′
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is replaced by Lina Hurtig
81′
Elin Rubensson is replaced by Caroline Seger
74′
Yellow card for Kholosa Biyana
69′
Stina Blackstenius is replaced by Rebecka Blomqvist
#Jamaica #stunts #France #draw #Italy #Argentina #open #day #World #Cup
Leave a Reply