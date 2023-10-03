Jamaica | More than 60 schoolchildren were hospitalized after eating cannabis candies

Cannabis candies were sold in colorful packaging. It is known that none of the children are in danger.

In the Caribbean In the island nation of Jamaica, more than 60 primary school children have been hospitalized after eating candies they did not know contained cannabis. A US channel reports on what happened CNN.

Minister of Education and Youth by Fayval Williams however, none of the children are in a critical condition. The children are between 7 and 12 years old.

Williams said on the messaging service X (formerly Twitter) that the candies caused “vomiting and hallucinations” in children. The minister published a picture of the packaging in which the candies in question are sold.

About Jamaica, with a population of three million, has earned a reputation as a country where cannabis is smoked freely. In principle, cannabis is illegal, but there are various exceptions in the legislation.