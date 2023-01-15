Jamaica | More than 1,500 kilograms of cocaine were found on the cargo ship

International criminal groups use Jamaica as a stopover when they export drugs to other parts of North America and Europe.

From the cargo ship More than 1,500 kilos of cocaine were found in Kingston harbor on Saturday evening. The authorities estimate that the value of the drugs in the street trade is around 80 million dollars, or almost 74 million euros.

It is one of the largest drug seizures in Jamaican history.

According to the police, the cargo ship in which the cocaine was hidden had arrived at the Port of Kingston from South America. No arrests were made in connection with the seizure.

In October, the Jamaican authorities also confiscated an exceptionally large amount of cocaine, around 500 kilograms. Its street market value was estimated at $25 million. According to the authorities, the cocaine was on its way to Canada on a private plane.