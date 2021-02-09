A shot of maijuana at the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston, Jamaica. (ROBYN BECK / AFP)

Jamaica is certainly not the biggest producer of cannabis in the world. It is even very far behind Morocco or Mexico. But it is undoubtedly one of those where we smoke the most, a question of culture. Today the island is worried. Production has never been so low. Alert to out of stock on the “ganja”!

Two explanations. The first is climatic: last year the hurricane season in the Caribbean Sea was terrible. The plantations were destroyed by the winds, drowned in the rains … before suffering an extraordinary drought.

The coronavirus epidemic is also involved: with a very strict curfew at 6 p.m., as in France, farmers have not been able to take care of their fields at night, as they are used to.

In some areas, there are no roads: you have to make very long journeys on foot to fetch water from the well or source and water the crops. Not easy when schedules are constrained. Some producers ended up stopping everything.

As a result, production is in free fall, a Jamaican explains that instead of producing 300 kilos as he hoped, he will only be able to provide 180, almost half as much. The losses for the sector amount to several tens of thousands of dollars.

In Jamaica, cannabis use has been legal since 2015 for medical, scientific – or religious purposes, especially for Rastafarians who consider ganja to be a sacred herb.

Apart from these uses, recreational consumption has been decriminalized. You can grow up to five plants per person and carry up to 56 grams, without risking arrest or criminal record.

The government has distributed a few dozen licenses to companies for growing, transporting and processing marijuana. But production for the legal market is very tight, very restrictive, and ultimately relatively unimportant, with high prices (cannabis is sold in official herbalists).

NEW: Jamaica is seeking to reassure industry and public there is NO SHORTAGE of medical ganja in the regulated market on the island “There has been no such report from CLA licensees and checks made with licensees have confirmed that there is no shortage” pic.twitter.com/r2ej9TD7ai – Matt Lamers (@matt_lamers) February 5, 2021

The authorities tried to reassure: “No, there is NO SHORTAGE of medical marijuana on the island!“It is in reality the black market, supplied by unofficial planters, where the pot is traded five to ten times cheaper, which is the most affected. Yet this is where the locals and tourists mainly get their supplies. .

Finally, tourists, at the moment, there aren’t many. The borders are tightly controlled, a large number of beaches closed. It is above all local consumption, which has increased considerably with the confinement, which explains why today, demand greatly exceeds supply.

Running out of grass in the land of Bob Marley could make you smile, yet the financial stake is colossal. Every time around the world a country relaxes its legislation, export prospects – and profits – increase. Jamaica “must become a global player” said the Minister of Agriculture.

The island has already started supplying Canada with concentrated cannabis oil. It targets other markets such as Australia and germany. Countries that will have to wait a little longer before enjoying the pleasures of ganja.