The FDP is rushing from election debacle to election debacle, with the main culprit being the traffic light coalition. Would a Jamaica coalition have been better? One expert is convinced of this.

“It is better not to govern than to govern wrongly.” FDP leader Christian Lindner on November 20, 2017, about the failed negotiations on a government with the CDU/CSU and the Greens. The Jamaica coalition failed, and a grand coalition of the CDU/CSU and SPD was formed. Four years later, the FDP opted for the traffic light coalition with the SPD and the Greens. Since then, things have been going downhill for the Liberals.

The government is historically unpopular and the FDP is stumbling from one election debacle to the next. In the election in Brandenburg it achieved just 0.83 percent. The first prominent party members are already speaking openly about the end of the traffic light coalition. Would the FDP be better off in a Jamaica coalition? Yes, says Jürgen Falter, political scientist at the University of Mainz.

Jamaica coalition instead of traffic light? “FDP would not be in such a bad position”

“With a high degree of probability” a Jamaica coalition would be more advantageous for the FDP than the current traffic light coalition, says Falter in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA“In my opinion, the FDP would not fare as badly in a Jamaica coalition as it does currently as part of the traffic light coalition.” Jamaica under Union leadership was briefly considered an option after the federal election. But talks failed after the CDU and CSU were more concerned with themselves and dealing with the election debacle under Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet.

Falter is convinced that a Jamaica coalition would have brought advantages to the FDP. “Although there would still be the basic conflict with the Greens, which results from a different understanding of politics,” “the permanent conflict with the social politicians of the SPD would have disappeared, the argument about a constant, costly expansion of the welfare state on the one hand and the pursuit of budgetary discipline and compliance with the debt brake on the other.” Lindner vehemently insists on compliance with the debt brake, while some SPD politicians are striving for reform.

Falter is certain: “With the Union, there would probably have been significantly less friction, both in terms of economic and, to a lesser extent, budgetary policy.” The FDP has already formed a coalition with the Union several times, most recently from 2009 to 2013 in a black-yellow coalition under Angela Merkel.

Resigned: FDP party leader and Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner. © IMAGO/dts news agency

Traffic light dispute: “The FDP has never been as close to the abyss as it is now”

The traffic light coalition is currently under enormous pressure and is losing in the polls almost continuously. The SPD, with around 15 percent, is far from becoming the strongest force. According to Insa figures, the Greens are in single figures for the first time in seven years in September (9.5 percent) and the FDP would clearly miss out on a place in the Bundestag with 3.5 percent. Falter says: “The FDP has never been as close to the abyss as it is now. One wrong step and the FDP is history.”