A crime that took place on the 6th of June shocked Jamaica: Jamila Cole, a 15-year-old student, died in hospital after being assaulted and raped by men who invaded her home in the city of Albert Town. Her mother and a 17-year-old cousin were also attacked.

According to Jamaican press reports, two masked men entered the residence through one of the windows and hit the victims in the head with sticks. After being assaulted and raped, Jamila Cole was left tied up in a yam field near the house. A man, boyfriend of the teenager’s mother-in-law, was arrested on suspicion of participating in the crime.

The episode is a portrait of violence in Jamaica, which, according to the ranking of InSight Crime, a non-profit organization that does investigative journalism on organized crime, had already removed Venezuela from the position of the most violent country in the Americas.

However, the most recent survey, from 2022, placed two small Caribbean islands also at the head of the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro.

The Turks and Caicos Islands appeared in first place, with a rate of 77.6 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, almost eight times more than the rate that the World Health Organization (WHO) considers to declare that violence is epidemic in a region.

Jamaica was in second place, with an index of 52.9, followed by Saint Lucia, with 42.3. Only then did Venezuela appear, with a rate of 40.4 murders per 100,000 inhabitants (however, it is important to note that Haiti, where the security crisis reached “unprecedented levels”, was not ranked).

In the case of the Turks and Caicos Islands, the small archipelago of 45 thousand inhabitants suffers the consequences of the spreading instability of other Caribbean islands.

The then UK-appointed ruler, Nigel Dakin, claimed last year on Instagram that Jamaican gangs are “trying to remove all criminal competitors in the territory” and that neighboring islands “awash with guns and drugs […]where criminals are apparently able to move easily throughout the region”, spread violence.

In November, the Turks and Caicos Islands were the scene of a crime with similar repercussions to the murder of Jamila Cole in Jamaica: a three-year-old boy, his pregnant mother and father were killed on the island of Providenciales.

The previous month, the British government had announced additional security measures for the territory, which included the displacement of 24 officers who were in the Bahamas.

In Jamaica, which has 2.8 million inhabitants and only for the first time in three years has not led the InSight Crime ranking, the actions of large criminal groups generated in 2022 the highest homicide rate in the country since 2017, with massive trafficking of arms supplying the gangs.

In December, when declaring yet another state of emergency, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said the objective was “to ensure that our homicide rate and the level of violence that citizens experience on a daily basis do not reach the point of threatening to bring about the collapse of the State”. ”.

In the case of tiny Saint Lucia (180,000 inhabitants), InSight Crime stated that the island “has become a logistical hub for South American cocaine that goes to the United States and Europe”.

Jamaica bets on anti-gang law

Hostages of organized crime, like so many neighbors in the Americas, these Caribbean countries are looking for alternatives to curb crime.

In 2014, Jamaica implemented a new anti-gang law, but as of 2019 the new legislation had led to only two convictions. However, changes made in 2021 broadened the definition of involvement with gangs, allowing authorities to also prosecute those who facilitate and assist gang activity, and increased witness protection.

One of the great results was the trial of Andre Bryan, found guilty in March of this year of being the leader of the One Don gang and whose sentence will be announced in September. Another 14 members of the group were convicted.

Anthony Clayton, a security expert and professor at the University of the West Indies, told InSight Crime that the anti-gang law was a major step forward, but that it alone will not solve the Caribbean country’s immense security crisis.

“The judgments [de Bryan e seus comparsas] likely to have a chilling effect on gang activity, but this is likely to be only temporary. Gangs have been through setbacks before. They evolve, learn and regenerate,” he said.