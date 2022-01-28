A surprising ranking Winter Olympic Games in Beijing 2022 it happened a few days ago. The Jamaican bobsleigh and alpine skiing delegation will compete to take home the gold.

Jamaica’s participation stands out as they return to an Olympic event after 24 years. The first time they qualified was at the Winter Olympics in Calgary 1988.

A day like today in 1988 the Jamaican Bobsleigh team debuted at the Calgary 1988 Winter Olympics. The team was made up of:

-Davon Harris 🇯🇲

-Dudley Stokes 🇯🇲

-Michael White 🇯🇲

-Samuel Clayton 🇯🇲#Olympics https://t.co/8t92GGXKhm – José Rivasplata (@jose_rivasplata) February 27, 2021

That first competition propelled them to be the inspiration for the movie ‘Jamaica below zero’.

Following this, the Jamaican delegation, led by dudley stokesparticipated in the following four competitions, that is, in 1992, 1994 and 1998.

BREAKING: JAMAICA, WE HAVE A BOBSLED TEAM HEADING TO BEIJING! 📣 It will be fire on ice as #TeamJamaica 🇯🇲 secured their spot at the 2022 Beijing #WinterOlympics. This will be the 1st time JAM has qualified in 3 Olympic bobsled events: four-man, two-man and women’s monobob pic.twitter.com/hRd5h7lDlG — Team Jamaica (@TeamJA876) January 17, 2022

After 24 years waiting, Jamaica will once again compete in the important winter event. This will be the team’s first performance in three stages of sled: team of four and double, men’s, as well as women’s monobob.

For its part, Benjamin Alexander, will be the first Jamaican skier to participate in the giant slalom, in the alpine modality. The athlete is the first in the history of the country to compete for this category.

Regarding the classification, Dudley Stokes, the leader who classified Jamaica for the first time in 1988, assured that “On a personal level, I’m glad to see we’re back in the Olympic-level four-man event. I was on that team that crashed, which was the climax of ‘Cool Runnings.’ I was also on the four-man team that He finished 14th in 1994, our best Olympic result to date.”

