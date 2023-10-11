EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

It is night in the José Antonio Russo auditorium, located on the campus of the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos, one of the oldest in America, founded in 1551. In the background you can hear the loud musical murmur of the sikuri. A group plays the pre-Hispanic reed instrument, while the cry is heard again: “Jallalla aimara aru!” (“Long live the Aymara language!”)

Zareli Shicshi, a 17-year-old high school student who has graduated in Aymara, the third most spoken language in Peru after Spanish and Quechua, has also said it. And it is the clamor that echoes in this room when she has just graduated her class. Kutt’anipxañaniwa, waranqa waranqanipxañaniwa (“We will return and we will be millions”), a dozen students who, for the first time in Peru, have dedicated themselves to learning this pre-Hispanic language systematically for 18 months.

The complete course, which has three cycles, costs 520 soles (a little more than 127 euros) and offers those who participate the possibility of knowing the language, speaking it, composing songs and poems. Those who follow it can later be teachers in schools where there is intercultural education or be translators. And it has the support of a university, as had not happened before.

A sikuri band during graduation at the Universidad Mayor de San Marcos. Sebastian Castaneda

The strength of the Aymara

“My family is not from the areas where Aymara is spoken, but from the mountains,” says Zareli, “but the yatichiri (teacher) Cynthia went to my school and motivated me to learn this language, even though all my classmates wanted to learn English.” The language taught at the San Marcos Language Center has that magic to convince. It is spoken by nearly half a million people in Peru and a total of about 2 million in Bolivia, Chile, Peru and Argentina (in Bolivia it is one of the 36 official languages). According to the renowned Peruvian linguist Rodolfo Cerrón-Palomino, it was also predominant among the Incas. Not Quechua, as is often believed.

In a rigorous essay published in 2004 by the Archeology Bulletin of the Pontifical Catholic University of PeruCerrón speaks of the “weakness of the thesis of primitive Quechuism” and maintains that, when Túpac Yupanqui (the tenth Inca, according to traditional historiography) ruled, towards the end of the 15th century, Aymara was the official language of the Inca.

Furthermore: it questions the old belief that the word ‘Cuzco’ means “navel of the world” and rather explains how the word would come from ‘qusqu’, a term that in dialects from the Oruro area (Bolivia) serves to name a type of owl. Other of his researches give strength to this thesis, which also maintain that the origin of Aymara would be in the central-southern of the country.

Presentation of diplomas during graduation. Sebastian Castaneda

Curiously, Zareli’s family is from Cerro de Pasco, a region where there are more Quechua speakers, but perhaps there is not so much dissonance among his ancestors. As the history of the Incas progressed, Aymara mixed with Quechua and, therefore, there are numerous common words between both languages. One of them is q’alatua term widely used in any part of Peru in the form calatowhich designates a naked person.

The word wow, which designates a child, would also be of Aymara origin, and is also used in Quechua, and is widespread in several countries. Aymara is also part of the Aru linguistic family, which includes this same language, as well as Jaqaru and Cauki, which are in minority use in Peru. “Spanish is just borrowed,” says Zareli.

The struggle and discrimination

But speaking native languages ​​in Peru can involve discrimination. Alfredo Nahuincha, another member of the class, did have Aymara as his native language, as he was born in Puno, the department of Peru where it is most spoken. However, at his school, this language was not part of the educational menu and, when he came to Lima to study as a young man, he gradually lost it. “I knew it as a child, but now I am returning to it many years later,” he says, adding that he was once discriminated against for knowing that he was Aymara and knew something about the language. They made fun of him and “said that he was from an area where llamas ran and condors flew, thus revealing their ignorance.” Today he proudly learns that language that was always in him.

Claudia Cisneros, coordinator of Native Languages ​​of the Language Center and Also a member of the promotion, he has a peculiar story. He had Quechua as his mother tongue and, like Nahuincha, he lost it when he came to Lima with his family fleeing the terrorist violence unleashed in the 80s. With a nostalgic aura, he says that he had to recover it by asking questions in the streets, the markets and public transportation.

Teachers and directors of the Language Center applaud one of the recent graduates. Sebastian Castaneda

Until he started studying at Enrique Guzmán y Valle National University of Education, located 42 kilometers east of Lima, and met a teacher who knew Quechua and Aymara. “My language had been tied (blocked),” he remembers, and since then he became interested in this language, because of its proximity to Quechua. “All native languages ​​give us cultural identity,” she says.

Today he studies it and promotes it, aware of the deep cultural significance it has had in the history and present of Andean culture. It is believed that the Aymara come from the Tiahuanaco culture, which lived on the shores of Lake Titicaca between the 1st and 900 centuries AD. Around the 13th century, the first Aymara kingdoms were formed, among them those of the Lupaca, Collas and Pacajes. In the 15th century, they were invaded by the Incas, and hence the old connection of the Empire with this language.

Until now, their language is precisely one of the columns of this culture, which for centuries has starred in episodes of resistance. Túpac Katari, for example, rebelled against Spanish colonial power in 1781 and, like Túpac Amaru, was dismembered by four horses pulling him. Between 1895 and 1925, the Aymaras staged several revolts against the landowners. In recent years, this town has participated in various mobilizations.

During the ceremony, a ‘Payment to the Earth’ was performed, a ritual in which Mother Earth is thanked for everything she has given to human beings. Sebastian Castaneda

Brígida Huahuluque, teacher of the course, does not separate her job from that crunchy cultural atmosphere. “I think that the student should feel proud of his language, his culture,” he declares, and at the same time he says that he participated in the protests against the current president Dina Boluarte, after a confrontation between law enforcement forces on January 9 of this year. with citizens, mostly Aymara, ended with the death of 18 of them. “They keep killing us,” she says with indignation.

Since May 2022, Aymara can now be translated on Google. There is also, at the same University of San Marcos, Illariy, an artificial intelligence avatar that presents news in Quechua and Aymara. In Bolivia, there is an application called ‘Felisa Yanapiri’, created to prevent violence against women. Yanapiri means “she who helps” and is, perhaps, a word that encompasses much of the efforts made to preserve this beautiful pre-Hispanic language (sumq, in both native languages), with long words like Basque, and an extensive history. That brings together in one bundle the adventure of the Incas, the Andean sentiment and the unfailing resistance. ‘Jallalla aimara aru’ is still heard in the middle of the night and in these classrooms where this language is lived.