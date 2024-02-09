Surprisingly, Jalisse appears as if by “magic”, the duo who won the Sanremo Festival in 1997 and remembered by everyone for their 'Fiumi di Parole'.

This evening the fourth evening of the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival 2024. This is the evening which, traditionally, is dedicated to duets and covers. The conclusion of this evening which, like the first, will see performances by all 30 Festival participants, is also scheduled to arrive late at night. They give the best surprise, i.e Jalissethe most loved and often forgotten duo in Italy.

Lorella Cuccarini supports the management of Amadeus, bringing a touch of liveliness to Ariston. Sangiovanni was the first to open the evening, while the closing was entrusted to Renga and Nek, respectively.

Among the guests of fourth evening of Sanremo include the actors from the cast of Mameli, DJ Gigi D'Agostino, Arisa, Elena Sofia Ricci, Buy and, as anticipated, Jalisse. After 27 years, Jalisse made their return to Sanremo. After a whole day of speculation and rumors about the duo's return, the long-awaited “hosted” event has arrived. For years the duo attempted to participate in the Festival submitting one of their own songs, but always ending up rejected by the artistic direction.

Between continuous confirmations and denials about their participation, it was finally Fiorello who revealed the mystery with a funny joke magic number at the Ariston. With a red sheet, the showman made the duo appear with yet another surprise: the duo “appeared” together with the maestro Beppe Vessicchio. Fiorello also announced his entrance on stage under the direction of Vessicchio, putting an end to a long wait that had lasted too long.

The Jalisse, the duo made up of spouses Fabio Ricci And Alessandra Drusian, in 1997 he won the Sanremo Festival, in the Big category. The song, which practically everyone knows, was titled Rivers of words and they participated with the same song in the Eurovision Song Contest which was subsequently held in Dublin, finishing in fourth place.

According to some rumours, it would seem that the couple had already been wandering around the Ligurian city for a few days to record an advertising spot. Before their appearance in Sanremo, Jalisse had never officially confirmed their participation in the Sanremo event.