Guadalajara Jalisco.- Jalisco will stop using the term monkeypox and start referring to the disease as mpoxfollowing the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO), assured the Jalisco Health Secretariat.

The measure will be taken in order to avoid stigma to vulnerable individuals and groupsafter one year the term should stop using the term monkeypox in all medical reports, communication products and information campaigns.

The Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) and other agencies involved pledged to comply with the WHO projection.

The SSJ highlighted that the naming of new and existing diseases is the responsibility of the WHOwithin the framework of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) and the Family of International Classifications Related to Health.

In the state until Monday, November 28 372 patients with the disease were registered98.9 percent are men with an average age of 33 years, ensures the dependency.

It is worth mentioning that the confirmation of new cases no longer depend on the InDRE but are already confirmed with the Jalisco State Public Health Laboratory (LESP).

Currently the cases have had a downward trend of 50 percentthere are only seven people with active disease.

The symptoms of smallpox mpox are:

skin lesions (flat, blisters, or macules)

(flat, blisters, or macules) Fever higher than 38.5 C

swollen glands

lower back pain

General weakness (exhaustion)

Headache and/or muscle pain