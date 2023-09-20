Jalisco will lose 60 percent of the fleet of cars currently operating in Uber and Didi in 2024due to the Mobility Law promoted by Congresswoman Mónica Magaña Mendoza, from the Citizen Movement, accuses the state Drivers Council.

This drastic cut of Uber and Didi units in Jalisco would bring with it a considerable increase in rates that rental car platforms would apply to their users due to “the law of supply and demand,” drivers warned today.

The annoyance of men and women who work at Uber and Didi manifested itself this Tuesday in the streets of the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area where They protested in a caravan to end with a sit-in in front of the Jalisco Congresslocated in the Historical Center of La Perla Tapatia.

César Castillo, representative of the Jalisco Drivers Council, explained today to DEBATE that the Jalisco Mobility Law, promoted by representative Mónica Magaña Mendozaestablishes that in 2024 a first registration will be made of the total number of units that may operate in the state and that to have this permit the cars must be models from the previous four years.

“In an article they mention that in a first registration the vehicle cannot be older than four years. What is the problem? That there has never been a record. So if this record occurs next year (2024) We are talking about the fact that from 2019 onwards we are going to lose all those vehicles: more than 60% of the vehicle fleet. “, accused César Castillo.

In addition to the effects on Uber and Didi usersleaving nearly 12,000 vehicles with models prior to 2020 out of circulation would also deprive thousands of families of their economic support, said the representative of the platform drivers.

“We are testing that they are around 12 thousand families that would be left without a livelihood and could be more because some (owners) rent their vehicles to other drivers,” explained César Castillo.

The drivers accuse that they participated in a parliament prior to the approval of the mobility law, however, they point out that “they were simulations”, because “all the observations that were made were not addressed… (Mónica Magaña) does not listen, she simply applied what she wanted “exclaimed the representative of the Jalisco Drivers Council.

With the purpose of put a stop to the application of the Jalisco mobility lawthe drivers went to the State Congress today to once again look for Congresswoman Mónica Magaña Mendoza and deliver a letter to her.

In the document, the members of the Jalisco Drivers Council once again request to address the concerns of users and needs of Uber and Didi employeesHowever, the legislator was not at her workplace.

César Castillo left the second office in the Congress of Jalisco and said he hopes that on this occasion there will be a response from the Citizen Movement (MC) deputysince he accused that since last June 23 another one was delivered, but they have not yet received a response from Mónica Magaña.