Guadalajara Jalisco.- In the weather forecast for today in Jalisco, little cloudiness is expected in the morning and partly cloudy during the afternoon with the probability of isolated rains in the regions South Coasts, South Y Southeast.

The environment will be hot during the day with maximum temperatures of 35 to 40°C, in some regions of the state, cool environment at night and at dawn. Fog banks will be recorded in the early hours of the morning in the regions Valleys, Central, Lagoons, Ciénega, South, Southeastcoasts and mountains of the entity.

Next, we leave you the weather forecast by region that has been issued by the Institute of Astronomy and Meteorology (AMI) of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG).

regional forecast

Climate in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara:

A completely sunny and clear day is expected overnight. Temperatures continue to be warm during the day and cool during the morning, night and early morning of the following day.

Autlan de Navarro

A mostly sunny day is expected with intervals of scattered clouds mainly in the morning and evening.

Weather in Ocotlan

A cloudy morning is expected, and a clear day and night with some scattered clouds.

Climate in Colotlán (North)

A completely clear day is expected.

Climate in Lagos de Moreno (Altos)

A completely clear day is expected.

Climate in Ciudad Guzmán (South)

It dawns cloudy, sun and clouds during the day and cloudy at nightfall.

Vallarta Port

A day with sun and clouds is expected, increasing the cloudiness towards night.