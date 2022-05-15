Guadalajara Jalisco. – almost three weeks after the eviction in Arroyo Secomany families of the Colonia Floresta del Colli in ZapopanJalisco, continue sleeping and living next to the ruins of their homesThey still haven’t got their lives back.

Faced with the needs of the evicted, the University Science Center of Health (CUCS) organize a food drivereported Gabriela Juárez Piña, head of the Intercultural Health Program of the Support Unit for Indigenous Communities at the UdeG.

ask non-perishable food and essential itemsincluding personal hygiene.

We suggest you read:

Education will not be taken to CDMX: Governor of Jalisco

Relatives of Quimberly Anay, missing and found dead, ask for justice in Guadalajara

Chivas has not won by more than 2 goals in Jalisco for 7 years

They can take you to Extension Coordination, the ground floor of Building L, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m..

The reception closes on May 23, the next day they will take the groceries along with medical and psychological care days.

Juárez Piña revealed that several families continue to shelter in the remains of their houses; others sleep in vans.

Although little by little they are reorganizing, those who still do not rent elsewhere face the lack of services such as water; it is difficult for them to subsist in their jobs, more so for those who worked as artisans or mechanics in their collapsed homes.

The children are just returning to school and are having trouble feeding them. Juárez Piña assures that the exposure to heat and dust from demolition cause allergies.

The support offered by the Zapopan government has seemed like a bureaucratic “ordeal,” he said.

Although there is progress, on Friday they managed to get the City Council to finally agree to open dialogue tables on health and food, human rights, agrarian law, employment and economic promotion, and the return of household goods.

Salvador Villaseñor, coordinator of Economic Promotion and Fight against Inequality, was appointed representative of Mayor Juan José Frangie.