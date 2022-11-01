Guadalajara Jalisco.- The Secretary of Transportation Jalisco assured that the public transport service will be provided normallythis despite the possibility of suffering acts of vandalism at night Halloween which is used by young people to throw eggs or stones.

“The public transport service will be provided normally. In any case, the Ministry of Transportation will be prepared for any eventuality, “the agency assured on its Twitter account.

However, the commissioner of San Pedro Tlaquepaque reported that in the event that the public transport service is suspended in the municipality, the items will serve.

“If for some reason public transport does not provide its service on a regular basis since it is expected that they will have some suspensions on the busiest routes, the instructions were given to colleagues to support people who require public transport to bring them closer as much as possible to their homes, ”said the commissioner.

We recommend you read:

For its part, the Guadalajara Police Station also offered support the people of Guadalajara with transfers in case of the suspension of some routes of public transport.

Despite what was said by the Secretary of Transportation, the Users claim that trucks are taking longer than usual to pass, which is generating crowds at bus stops.

They add that during the morning the drivers warned them that there would be no afternoon service.

“On the morning that I took my truck, the driver was saying that if there was vandalism or attacks on the trucks, then they would suspend their service,” a user identified as Madeline published on her social networks.