Showing signs of torture and being tied, they were bodies of three men found this Tuesday morning in a ditch in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, in the state of Jalisco.

The Jalisco prosecutor's office, together with elements of the municipal police of Tlajomulco de Zúñigaresponded immediately to a notice received through the 911 emergency number.

The call alerted about the presence of bodies in the Las Villas neighborhood, specifically on Villas Amanecer Norte street, at its intersection with Villas del Campo.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found the bodies and requested the intervention of paramedics, who confirmed the death of the three individuals.

The team from the Jalisco prosecutor's office, supported by experts from the Jalisciense Institute of Forensic Sciences (IJCF), was in charge of collecting evidence and carrying out preliminary procedures at the scene.

These actions are part of the standard procedures designed to ensure the meticulous collection of data that can lead to the identification and subsequent capture of those responsible.

The bodies were transferred to the IJCF facilities, where the legal autopsy will be performed, an essential procedure to determine the exact cause of death and gather more evidence that may be useful for the investigation.

Additionally, this process will assist in the official identification of victims, a critical step in notifying next of kin and proceeding with relevant investigations.