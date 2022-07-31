Guadalajara Jalisco.- The administration of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), does not support granting a “dignified and decent” home, in addition to the fact that the home abandonment problem It is a problem that remains in Jalisco, which ranks third in abandoned or unfinished farms.

The state leader of the Torchist Movement in Jalisco, Eduardo Campos Flores, lamented that, if in six-year terms prior to the self-styled “Fourth Transformation”, there were serious habitability problems and criminalized the fight for housing, the current Morena officials, “are worse off.”

Campos Flores cited the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), to ensure that Jalisco is the third state in the country with the most uninhabited homes, this with a total of 451 thousand 590 unitsdistributed mostly within the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara (ZMG).

And it is that they are the municipalities of Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Zapopan, Guadalajara, Tonalá and San Pedro Tlaquepaquethose that present the most abandonments, adding to the total that exist in the country, which reaches six million 155 thousand 682 abandoned houses of the 43 million 903 thousand 443 homes that exist in the country.

The Jalisco leader stated that the main causes of these abandonments lie in the lack of public services in the areas where they were built, as well as due to the problem of insecurity that exists in those points of the Guadalajara metropolis.

“In the lopezobradorista government, social housing is not being supported or subsidized to privilege real estate companies that, consistent with their nature, what interests them most is to obtain profits instead of solving the need for a Decent and decent housing for Mexicans”, he mentions in a publication on social networks.