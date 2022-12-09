With the “Childhood of 10” programthe Government of Zapopan promotes the rregularization of almost 1,400 students primary and secondary schools in education, nutrition and mental health that register some type of lag after the covid-19 pandemic.

Patricia Yokogawa Teraoka, responsible for the program, explained that they diagnosed four polygons with greater social marginalization within the Municipality: Las Mesas, Santa Ana Tepetitlán, Tesistán and San Juan de Ocotán.

The

first stage of the program It is being applied in the Las Mesas area, in neighborhoods such as Vistas del Centinela, Las Mesas Coloradas, La Martinica, Mesa de los Ocotes, Lomas de Tabachines, Indígena Mezquitán, Vista Hermosa and Tateposco, among others.

Yokogawa Teraoka highlighted that, after the period of distance classes for the covid-19 pandemica lag was detected in three axes.

The first is the academic one, in which they focus on regularization with the integration of support teachers.

The second is mental health, with psychological care for children. They will also carry out diagnoses and make proposals for “active breaks”, that is, periods to relax in the middle of classes.

The third axis is nutrition, where students from the Tonalá University Center participate in taking weight and height to detect if there is any type of malnutrition or overweight.