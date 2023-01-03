Guadalajara, Jalisco.- With the presence of authorities from the three levels of governmentthe municipalities with border with Zacatecas will be reinforced in security.

This is how he made it known Jalisco government after the disappearance in Zacatecas of four people, including three of colotlanJalisco.

The presence of the Mexican Armythe National Guardstate police, as well as municipal police stations.

The elements will be “both in urban areas and in road sections of the entity”, explained the government of Jalisco in a statement.

“Stressing that, as it is a federal highway, it is precisely the federal forces who have the possibility of acting interstate.”

They added that the objective is to bring down the facts of highway sections between Jalisco and Zacatecasas well as maintaining the low crime rate.

Security reinforcement in Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco

In the case of the municipality of Lakes of Morenosecurity will be reinforced due to the events that occurred yesterday.

At least three presumed members of organized crime were murdered after a confrontation with police and elements of the National Guard.

We recommend you read

It will be carried out with the presence of the authorities of the three levels of government with patrols “according to the incidence detected in specific points.”