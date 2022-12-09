Jalisco.- During the night of this Thursday, sand registered an armed attack in the center of Mazamitla, Jalisco.

The Regional Special Prosecutor’s Office has already begun investigations into the attack that left a balance of two people dead and up to six more injured.

The events were reported around 9:10 p.m., in the Central Zone of the Jalisco municipality.

Preliminary information indicates that a strong burst from a firearm was heard at the scene. When the authorities from the three levels of government arrived, they found two people dead as a result of bullet wounds and, in addition, six people who were injured. Among them three men, two women and a minor.

Subsequently, a search operation to arrest those allegedly involved in the violent events on Thursday night.

We recommend you read:

Likewise, personnel from the Forensic Medical Service were present to coordinate the transfer of the bodies to their facilities where the necropsy will be carried out for their official identification.