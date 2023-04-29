Prosecutor’s Office could investigate patrimonial affectation of fraud network timeshare in Puerto Vallarta, revealed by the Treasury Department from United States.

The Strategic Coordinator of State Security, Ricardo Sánchez Beruben declared for El Occidental that the State Prosecutor’s Office is responsible for fraud and not organized crime.

“Also make it clear that in our case, it would be a patrimonial crime, it would be the issue of affectation by fraudnot the issue of the relationship for the operation with resources of illicit origin, nor for the issue of organized crime,” said Berumen.

For its part, the State Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that organized crime is a federal issue, so it is not their responsibility to investigate the possible links of the six indicated individuals and 19 companies with the CJNG.

The United States Department of the Treasury froze the assets of six Mexicans and 19 companies, accused of participating in timeshare frauds in which senior citizens of the United States are victims.

Among those indicated is Eduardo Pardo Espino, who according to US authorities trafficked methamphetamine and is a fugitive for this crime.

Receive more news from Jalisco on WhatsApp