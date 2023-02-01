Shootings, drug blockades, murdered policemen and disappearances, as well as the pain for his lifeless location. All this suffered the people of Jalisco in January.

In accordance with newspaper records, in the month that just ended murdered five members of security corporations, and there was an explosion that killed another officer, two blockades and two marches to demand the location of missing.

One of the cases is that of the engineer Miguel Alberto Lozano Cuéllar. On January 20, he was deprived of his liberty by a command in Zapopan.

The family marched to ask for help on January 24, and although the day before they had located the engineer in zapopanit was until January 27 that they confirmed it.

January also left the murder of three members of municipal corporations, one of the National Guard and an investigative agent of the Prosecutor’s Office

One of these cases was that of January 25 in the Colonia Postes Cuates, in Guadalajara. There they shot Marco Antonio Piñón Méndez, police investigator of the prosecution He was trying to execute an arrest warrant. He was pronounced dead the next day.

On the 15th, a policeman from Villa Corona was shot to death at some patron saint festivities in the Municipality, and on the 18th, an officer from Villa de Juárez was deprived of his liberty in Quitupan and his body abandoned in Mazamitla.

On January 28, another violent day was recorded. In the early morning, criminals fired at members of the National Guard on a surveillance tour in Atengo, leaving one guard dead and two injured.

After this attack, two drug blockades In total, three vehicles were set on fire at two points in El Grullo and Autlán.

That same day, at night, there was another attack on the National Guard with a balance of two dead civilians.

Another event that marked the month was the disappearance and death of Daniela Márquez Pichardo, her sister Viviana Márquez Pichardo, her cousin Irma Paola Vargas Montoya, and Daniela’s fiancé, José Melesio Gutiérrez Farías.

The disappearance It happened on December 25 in Zacatecas, but they were neighbors of Colotlán, Jalisco. His bodies were found on January 19 in that entity.