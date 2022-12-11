Guadalajara Jalisco.- elements of the State Police helped one woman in job of child bearingsince due to the conditions in which he was found, he could not reach a health center, in Guadalajara.

It was during the early hours of this Saturday that officers of the Unit Code Violet who helped a woman outside the headquarters of the Secretary of State Security (SSE), in Libertad street, of the Downtown area of ​​Guadalajara.

The woman, accompanied by her husband, arrived aboard a vehicle to request support from the uniformed officers in charge of guarding the property. Immediately, officials Violet Code they provided attention.

Thanks to the relief maneuvers, a child was born during the assistance provided by the uniformed officers.

Subsequently, the mother was transferred by the medical personnel to transfer the woman and the baby to receive specialized care, for which the officers provided accompaniment, reporting the good state of health of the minor.