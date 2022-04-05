Zapopan, Jalisco.- they fight five fires forestry in Jalisco, two have already been controlled and are in the liquidation phase, three more are still not controlled, during the afternoon and night of Monday, April 04, 2022, the scope of each one is unknown to the court.

The places where the five fires are registered are the Paraje San Esteban Tateposco, a place on the hill of The Collianother within the Flora and Fauna Protection Area (APFF) Springanother in the tepopoteone in Ixtlahuacán del Río in the area The FIG treeand one more in the area The Colomos in the municipality of Tala.

The two fires already controlledare those registered in Paraje del Cerro de The Colliwhich had the participation of 162 elements from the three levels of government, Civil Protection and Firefighters from Zapopan, Jalisco, and from the place of The Colomoswith 85 elements to be controlled.

It is known that at the moment, on the hill Tepopotethey are working 10 elements of the Ministry of Environment and Territorial Development (Semadet), the Zapopan Municipal Civil Protection and Fire Department Unit (UMPCyBZ), the National Forestry Commission (Conafor), Brigade 249 and air support from Cuauhtli and Witari of the Semadet.

Regarding the fires around the Forest Springccombat 224 items of the Semadet, the Jalisco State Unit for Civil Protection and Firefighters (UEPCyBJ), Decentralized Public Organization (OPD) Bosque La Primavera, the municipalities of Zapopan, Guadalajara, Tala and Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) Conafor, trained volunteer brigades, the Intermunicipal Environmental Board of the Valles Region (JIMAV), Selva Negra, also has 63 units (pipes, motor pumps and Pick Up trucks) and aircraft, Witari and Cuautli de la Semadet, Tláloc and Halcón from Zapopan, Zeus from Guadalajara and Palomo from Tlajomulco de Zúñiga.

Authorities also report that because there are no residential areas near the fires, no need to issue a trigger on poor air qualitylikewise, they invite citizens to report fires forestry immediately in numbers 33368252the 8007370000 and to 911.