Today, July 19, Jalisco wait very heavy rains with intense punctuals due to the presence of the tropical wave number 11 in the national territory.

According to With waterthe tropical wave number 11 It is over western Mexico, so it will mainly affect Jalisco and Michoacán with heavy rainshail and electrical discharges.

What time does it start raining in Jalisco today, July 19?

For him Guadalajara Metropolitan Areait is expected that the rains begin from 5:00 p.m. according Meteored.

In addition, in the coming days there is also a high probability of rains due to tropical wave number 11.

It should be noted that in addition to the tropical wave number 11on the coasts of Jalisco the With water maintains a surveillance zone for a potential tropical cyclone.

This low pressure area has a 20 percent chance of cyclonic development in the next 7 days.