Until now, Jalisco has 252,010 confirmed cases of new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes covid-19, according to data from the state Ministry of Health. There are 12,471 deaths from the strain in the state.

Jalisco adds 121 new infections and 9 deaths from coronavirus

Second day of anticovid vaccination ends in wixaritari communities

The Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) concluded the second special day of vaccination against covid-19 in the Wixárika community, aimed at pregnant women with two months of gestation, people 40 years of age and over, and laggards, belonging to 16 communities of the municipalities of Mezquitic and Bolaños.

New sanitary measures affect platform dealers

The covid 19 pandemic, and the closure that originated in various businesses, including restaurants, caused fast food platform workers to see an increase in their services during several months of 2020 and the start of 2021, however the opening more businesses, as well as the fact that the authorities increased the capacity of diners in restaurants has led to a significant drop in customers for this sector

There are 111 new cases and 29 more deaths from coronavirus in Jalisco

The Jalisco Health Secretariat registered 95 new coronavirus infections with which 251 thousand 889 confirmed cases accumulate throughout the State, in addition, no deaths were reported with which the entity remains at 12 thousand 462 deaths.

