Although Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s judicial reform approved by the Congress of the Union has already obtained the support of the majority of the state legislatures to sustain itself, the local deputies of Jalisco, except those of Morena and its allies, refused to support this constitutional adjustment.

In a plenary session that began last night and lasted until the first minutes of this Friday, the Jalisco legislature rejected the reform to the federal Constitution so that judges, magistrates and ministers are elected by direct vote and at the polls with 26 votes from MC, PAN and PRI; this, despite the resistance of Morena, Hagamos and Partido Verde with 10 votes. Futuro did not attend the plenary session, nor did PAN member Mirelle Montes.

“Changes are indeed needed, but not with the proposals or the route that is being approved in the different (state) Congresses and that was approved in the Senate (). We are against it because this is an attack and it is crystallizing, and an attack on democracy in Jalisco, on the institutions and on the balance of powers is taking shape,” said the coordinator of the MC bench, Marcela Padilla. For his part, the coordinator of the Morena deputies, José María Martínez, pointed out that the majority of local legislators opposed the democratic change that the judicial reform represents.

“We are going to support the people’s mandate. The people voted for a plan C on June 2 and we have to enforce and respect what the people expressed,” said the Morena member.

“Today the Governor (Enrique Alfaro) has undoubtedly given the go-ahead to the PRI, PAN and Movimiento Ciudadano deputies to oppose this democratic advance, to prevent the people’s voice from being heard,” she added. The coordinator of the PAN bench, Claudia Murguía, commented that the PAN’s rejection of the judicial reform is because it means a submission of the Judicial Branch to the federal Executive. “Today the Executive has the Legislative (federal) in its hands with a crafty qualified majority (). We are against it because it subjugates one of the State’s Powers, the only one they needed to have on its knees, which is the Judicial Branch to the Executive, and that is not a democracy, of course we are against it,” said the PAN member. “It is a fallacy to say that the people will popularly elect the judges. Those who will say who can be a judge and who cannot, are themselves (Morena and allies); today they have the qualified majority (in the Congress of the Union) to impose the body that will determine who is eligible, who is not, even who they will veto (). It is clearly the violation of the Republic, and we will never agree with that,” he added.

HOW DID THEY VOTE ON JUDICIAL REFORM?

1.- Juan Luis Aguilar García (MC), AGAINST

2. Rocio Aguilar Tejada (MC), AGAINST 3. Yussara Elizabeth Canales Gonzalez (Morena), IN FAVOR 4. Laura Gabriela Cardenas Rodriguez (MC), AGAINST 5. Jorge Antonio Chavez Ambriz (PAN), AGAINST 6. Lourdes Celenia Contreras Gonzalez (MC), AGAINST 7. Hugo Contreras Zepeda (PRI), AGAINST 8. Julio Cesar Covarrubias Mendoza (PRI), AGAINST 9. Leticia Fabiola Cuan Ramirez (MC), AGAINST 10. Susana de la Rosa Hernandez (Future), ABSENT 11. Ana Angelita Degollado Gonzalez (PRI), AGAINST 12. Higinio del Toro Perez (MC), AGAINST 13. Veronica Gabriela Flores Perez (PRI), AGAINST 14. Priscilla Franco Barba (MC), AGAINST 15. Mayra Angelica 16.- Alejandra Margarita Giadans Valenzuela (MC), AGAINST 17.- Angela Gomez Ponce (Morena), IN FAVOR 18.- Abel Hernandez Marquez (PAN), AGAINST 19.- Julio Cesar Hurtado Luna (PAN), AGAINST 20.- Maria Dolores Lopez Jara (MC), AGAINST 21.- Monica Paola Magana Mendoza (MC), AGAINST 22.- Fernando Martinez Guerrero (MC), AGAINST 23.- Jose Maria Martinez Martinez (Morena), IN FAVOR 24.- Mirelle Alejandra Montes Agredano (PAN), ABSENT 25.- Claudia Murguia Torres (PAN), AGAINST 26.- Hortensia Maria Luisa Norona Quezada (PRI), AGAINST 27.- Marcela Padilla de Anda (MC), AGAINST 28.- Estefania Padilla Martinez (MC), AGAINST 29.- Maria de Jesus Padilla Romo (Morena), IN FAVOR 30.- Leticia Perez Rodriguez (Morena), IN FAVOR 31.- Erika Lizbeth Ramirez Perez (PVEM), IN FAVOR 32.- Mara Nadiezhda Robles Villaseñor (Let’s Do It), IN FAVOR 33.- Eduardo Ron Ramos (MC), AGAINST 34.- Norma Angelica Aguirre Varela (MC), AGAINST 35.- Oscar Vasquez Llamas (MC), AGAINST 36.- Tomas Vazquez Vigil (Morena), IN FAVOR 37.- Jose de Jesus Iniguez Garcia (MC), AGAINST 38.- Edgar Enrique Velazquez Gonzalez (Let’s Do It), IN FAVOR