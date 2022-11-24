Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta and Aguascalientes airports reach level 3 in the certification of the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) Program that recognizes efforts to reduce carbon footprint.

The three airports are operated by Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) and makes these places the first three in the country to achieve this certification.

Raúl Revuelta Musalem, general director of the Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico assured that They seek to reduce the carbon footprint by 2030.

“In the sustainability objectives for 2030, the Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico prioritizes environmental measures that reduce the carbon footprint, so the ACA certification processes of Airpoirts Council International (ACI) are an essential tool to measure progress of the actions implemented”, assured Raúl Revuelta Musalem.

For his part, the director of the Guadalajara Airport, Martín Zazueta celebrated having reached level 3 in that certification.

“Let’s remember that level 3 of this program focuses on the participation of third parties in reducing the carbon footprint, so adding other members of the value chain has been one of the most complex and satisfying challenges that we have achieved as Airport”, pointed out Martín Zazueta.

The director of the Puerto Vallarta Airport Cryshtian Lizardi urged to continue advancing in the certification levels.

“Each level reached represents the ratification of a commitment to the environment to focus on doing what corresponds to us and with this, being an incentive for others to join the cause,” he said.

While Alejandro Rojas, the director of the Aguascalientes Airport He highlighted the importance of working as a group to achieve this type of certification.

“It is important to highlight that the actions required to achieve ACA accreditation mean teamwork, and in our case, we not only collaborate as an airport, but as an airport group, since we work together for the same objective and the effort of the Group is required and the airport community,” he said.