Jalen Hurts signs the highest-paying contract in NFL history

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurtswho led the team to super bowl last season, he became the highest-paid player in the NFL on Monday after agreeing to a five-year, $255 million contract extension.

Philadelphia Eagles celebrate after winning Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA. Photo: EFE / EPA / JUSTIN LANE

The Eagles locked up the 24-year-old through the 2028 season with a deal that, according to the NFL website, It has 179.3 million guaranteed and the first no-change clause in the team’s history.

Hurts, who went 14-1 as a starter last season, completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns and rushed 165 times for 760 yards and 13 TDs.

Philadelphia fell in the Super Bowl 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs despite Hurts passing for 304 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 70 yards and three TDs, the latter a record for a Super Bowl quarterback.

Hurts can earn an additional $15 million in contract incentives to boost his total above $275 million. “The thing that makes me so optimistic about Jalen is that he has this incredible passion to be phenomenal,” Eagles president Jeffrey Lurie said.

“I think the future is great for him. Honestly, I don’t know if I’ve ever met someone who matures at 24,” Lurie added.

