La Spezia – The eyes of the world on Jakub Kiwior. The Polish centre-back today will be the first player in owned history to play a World Cup match as a member of the white club. Yesterday it was the turn of Ethan Ampadu, who wears white colors this season but is owned by Chelsea and on temporary assignment.

A minor distinction, which takes nothing away and increases the prestige of the Plateks’ club, in the third year of A. For Kiwior, at 5 pm, match against Mexico and already fundamental match for the selection that he had to give up Dragowski and Reca. It is clear that the Polish defender is one of the most eagerly awaited players in the tournament given the blessing of Lewandowski and the interest shown by many clubs in him: “Jakub has had strong growth in the first part of this championship – admitted Macia – We need to understand how much still can grow. We will have to do everything possible to find him accommodation, but at the right time. There is no hurry, he will have time to think about his career. First the World Cup and then salvation».

What is certain is what is being generated around the player, with a fixed point that seems to have been set last week by the men of FairSport, the agency that manages him, who arrived in Italy to conclude a parallel operation that has to be synergistic with that of Kiwior. In fact, the latter’s agents spent several days in Naples talking with Giuntoli, the Neapolitan market man, today one of the leading continental teams. The renewal and tweaking of Lobotka’s contract was the key to the second proposed deal. The Slovak from Napoli signs a four-year contract, with an option for a fifth season. For the first four he will receive 3 million net salary, while for the possible fifth season (2027/28) the salary will be 2.5 million net. The player also receives a bonus of 2 million upon signing up.

From one deal to another. Giuntoli and Kiwior’s agents in fact, they would have reached a verbal agreement, to be studied further, to understand how much salary the defender could have, also on a four-year basis. The problem becomes discussing with Spezia, but something has moved in these days, when the prosecutors had a first approach with Eduardo Macia; Kiwior cost 2.2 million euros from Zilina, which would be entitled to a percentage of about 10 percent of the resale right. The figure that would have been sketched by agents and Napoli for the card would not be more than 15 million euros.

As already happened with other players, history teaches precisely in the case of Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Napoli tries to act well in advance so as not to have to face too expensive requests. Milan and Juventus remain at the window.

The Rossoneri had been clear with Riccardo Pecini when they loaned Caldara and Maldini; they wanted to have a sort of first refusal in case the Plateks had decided in the future to sell both Kiwior and Amian, the latter an authentic dot of Massara. However, Milan has never made clear offers and it is not known whether they would be willing to move their sights on the Pole under certain conditions. Juventus have taken very clear steps in the last month, having to rebuild their defence, but they also remain very interested in the Swede Emil Holm.

A player who, like Kiwior, will make the US property do brisk business. For Kiwior, therefore, the world showcase seems like a sort of window onto the future. Towards a next step that would guarantee the player to wear important jerseys and play in the European cups. The Italian clubs, at this moment and for once, seem to have the advantage over West Ham and NewcastlePremier clubs that had attempted important moves in the last summer of the transfer market.