Jakub Jankto is from Cagliari. The club has announced the purchase of the registration rights of the player who arrives from Getafe on a permanent basis and has signed a contract until 30 June 2025 with an option to extend it in favor of the Rossoblù club for another season.

Born in 1996, Jakub Jankto grew up in the youth team of Slavia Prague, his hometown team, and then moved to Italy at the age of 18 among the ranks of Udinese. With the Friulians he showed his qualities already in the Primavera championship; on loan to Ascoli the following year, in his first season among the professionals, he stood out with 5 goals and 9 assists in 35 games. So he returns to Udine to carve out a leading role: in two seasons he has played 69 games, totaling 11 goals and 10 assists.

In the summer of 2018 he moved to Sampdoria, where starting from October 2019 he will be coached by Claudio Ranieri: perfectly inserted in the coach’s schemes, with him on the bench he will be able to obtain the best satisfactions in the Sampdoria shirt, where in all he will collect 97 appearances with 9 goals and as many assists.

In August 2021 he moved to La Liga in Getafe; he played last season at home with Sparta Prague (16 games and 1 goal), with which he won the title of champion of the Czech Republic. He currently boasts 45 appearances, 4 goals and 11 assists with the senior national team.