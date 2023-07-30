Jakeb Sullivan is back on the field after a long injury. How does the man who is supposed to lead Frankfurt Galaxy to their second title in the European League of Football live and think?

Nfter the bang, Jakeb Sullivan and Lorenz Regulator sat side by side on the lawn. Sullivan knew something had just broken. “I looked at Lorenz and said, ‘Man, I think I tore my knee out.’ I said that without any emotion, I was amazed. We sat there and we were like, ‘What just happened?’”

Jakeb Sullivan, 29, quarterback for the Frankfurt Galaxy, had thrown a devastating pass in his team’s first game in the European League of Football (ELF) in early June 2023. Not devastating because it landed on an opposing player. Happens. Devastatingly, Sullivan, willing to limit the damage, dived after this opponent, rattling into his pass receiver Lorenz Regulator in the process.