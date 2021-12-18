The YouTuber phenomenon in boxing has been consolidated by the hand of Jake Paul, the only one who wants to make a career as a fighter. Show or no show, every time he fights the world stops.

Schedule: What time does the fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley II start?

This will be Jake Paul’s fifth fight as a professional boxer. Each one has been a very followed event, and this time it will be no different. The Youtuber gives the revenge to Tyron Woodley, who won with controversy in August. Plus, there will be big names in boxing in action. Among them Amanda Serrano. The world champion in seven divisions will face the Spanish Miriam Gutiérrez. The Paul vs. Woodley II evening takes place this Saturday, September 18 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa (Florida). The preliminary billboard, televised, will start at 8:00 p.m. (local time) and the PPV will begin at 9:00 p.m. (local time).

Spain: 02: 00/03: 00 hours.

U.S: 20: 00/21: 00 hours (EDT) / 17: 00/18: 00 hours (PDT).

Mexico: 19: 00/20: 00 hours.

Chili: 22: 00/00: 00 hours.

Colombia: 20: 00/21: 00 hours.

Argentina: 22: 00/00: 00 hours.

Peru: 20: 00/21: 00 hours.

* Order of schedules: Preliminaries, main card and main fight.

Television: On which TV channel to watch Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II and Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutiérrez?

Showtime is the television in charge of offering the event live in the United States. It does so in the PPV mode at a price of $ 59.99. In Latin America, ESPN, through ESPN KnockOut will be in charge of issuing it. In Spain, and the rest of the world, it will be seen by Fite TV in PPV mode ($ 19.99).

Internet: How to follow Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II and Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutiérrez live?

In AS you can also continue in the event from Tampa (Florida) that will culminate with the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley II and Amanda Serrano vs Miriam Gutiérrez. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most important images of the event and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as the event concludes.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley II billboard

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley II main card

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: 8 rounds at cruiserweight.

Amanda Serrano vs Miriam Gutiérrez: 10 rounds at lightweight.

Deron Williams vs Frank Gore: 4 rounds at heavyweight.

Liam Paro vs Yomar Alamo: 10 rounds in the superlight.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 undercard undercard

J’Leon Love vs Marcus Oliveira: 8 rounds at cruiserweight.