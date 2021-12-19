He’s a Youtuber, but when Jake Paul steps into the ring he generates much more excitement than many top boxers. In his rematch against Tyron Woodley it also happened.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley II results

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley II main card results

Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley in the sixth round: The sequel between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley was being a carbon copy of the first. More show than combat, since the actions were constantly locked. In the first one, Jake didn’t show his punch and in this one he did. The two planted themselves in the center of the ring and when Woodley lowered his left, Paul hit him with a right crochet that already knocked out the former UFC champion.

Amanda Serrano won by unanimous decision (99-90, 99-91 and 100-90) to Miriam Gutiérrez: The battle that Miriam Gutiérrez promised was offered, but she had to suffer. Amanda Serrano was superior and struck her, down and up, with great harshness. Despite this, the Spanish resisted and also hunted the Puerto Rican with her counterattacks. He could not hurt her and the victory was clearly for the world champion in seven divisions. Read the chronicle of Serrano vs Gutiérrez.

Deron Williams won, in an exhibition match, Frank Gore by split decision (38-37, 37-38 and 40-35): Williams was better. Thanks to his distance he was able to arrive with greater forcefulness and achieved an account in his favor. Besides, if he hadn’t pushed Gore, maybe in the second he could have finished it. Still, he did a good job that helped him win. In his due the fourth round. It made him long and gave his opponent options.

Liam Paro defeated Yomar Alamo by split decision (95-94, 94-95 and 96-93): Very interesting and even combat during the ten rounds that it lasted. From the beginning, Paro went to the canvas with a great against Alamo, who was good from the beginning, but once the fight was mediated, he was losing steam and that was taken advantage of by his opponent.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley II preliminary card results

Chris avila defeated Anthony Taylor by majority decision (78-74, 77-75 and 76-76).

J’Leon Love was imposed by unanimous decision (77-75, 79-73 and 78-74 to Marcus Oliveira.

Jeovanny Estela won by unanimous decision against Chris Rollins.

