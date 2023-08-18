In recent weeks it was mainly boxer Jake Paul who was in the spotlight, but now it is time for Jutta Leerdam to prepare for the new skating season. Her American friend was visiting Thialf and was surprised by the level.

At the beginning of this month, Leerdam was present at the fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz. In Dallas, she saw her boyfriend win the boxing match by unanimous jury decision. Today it was Jake Paul’s turn to visit his girlfriend’s profession.

Leerdam, who is currently fully training for the start of the skating season, shared images of Jake Paul, who stared at the skating rink in amazement, via Instagram. “Jake is so fascinated,” Leerdam wrote on her Instagram Story, followed by a smiling emoticon and a heart.

Jake Paul is impressed by the skaters in Thialf. ©Instagram



While Jake Paul watched the active skaters in Thialf, he said he was amazed at the speeds that were driven. "I've really never seen this before. They go so incredibly fast and they have so much fun." Later, Jake Paul can also be seen helping his girlfriend Jutta in Thialf's fitness center.





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.