Stephen and Naomi were doing well, at least for a couple of fugitives from the predictable middle class of the East Coast of the United States. Stephen was the oldest of six children in a family in Bryn Athyn (population 1,200), Pennsylvania. Naomi, daughter of a pediatrician and a surgeon in New York. They had married and gone to Los Angeles in the seventies in search of an artistic life. He loved cinema and she loved writing. Now, he directed movies for television; She, after a few years as a production assistant for Sesame Street, He was a screenwriter. And they were doing well, really. They had a house in Hancock Park, a residential neighborhood in the heart of Los Angeles, two children and, being new to the film industry, they were already rubbing shoulders with Kris Kristofferson, Ted Danson or a young Steven Soderbergh. Paul Newman and Jamie Lee Curtis were the little one’s godparents.

One day, at age 11, in the classroom, that kid did something unexpected: he made Billy Crystal laugh. The boy told jokes so absurd that he seemed to be totally serious. Crystal loved the young man’s incontrovertible intensity. He made a place for her in his next film, city ​​cowboys (1991) and, with this, began one of the most lasting, solid, varied and fascinating careers in recent cinema. That was the first step of Jake Gyllenhaal (Los Angeles, 42 years old) as one of the last great stars of Hollywood. And now, three decades later, after half a dozen indisputable classics, Donnie Darko (2001) to Brokeback Mountain (2005) and nightcrawler (2014) a Prisoners (2013), after an Oscar nomination and another for a Tony, that journey is at one of its biggest turning points. She goes back to his family room.

That’s where the actor with the most recognizable sad look in the world has recently found some counterbalance to his workaholism and propensity for intensity. And that counterbalance has changed everything. “If I had to describe this moment in my life, it would be ‘grateful,’” he explains. “I have a wonderful girlfriend.” [la modelo francesa Jeanne Cadieu, de 27 años], I feel close to my family and, over the years, I see my closest friendships deepen. “I look forward to the future.” That is new. For a long time, the future was something quite similar to the past.

Gyllenhaal filmed his first leading role, October sky (1999), when he was still in high school. It was difficult for him to return to the classroom: he himself has said that he felt light years away from his classmates after filming. His life became one filming after another. His next project, Donnie Darko (2001), a legendary film about late-nineties melancholy, a classic among classics for those misunderstood born in the eighties, it was also his first great role. Gyllenhaal played the tormented schizoid teenager who served as the film’s eponym, a character who, we do not know if despite himself, cemented an image of sex symbols alternative—he was handsome, yes, but nothing like the blonde arrogance of the captain of the soccer team—. He says no, but maybe Donnie Darko mark the rest of his life. “What attracts me as an actor is inexplicable, if I’m honest,” he defends himself. “It has more to do with a confluence of things. The moment he finds me, whatever is happening in my life, destiny. Usually, the connecting thread is the unconscious. I must feel that there is something beneath the story, a human theme.” Over the next 20 years he has played thugs, ex-convicts, corrupt climbers, depraved people, obsessive artists and, on five occasions, widowers.

In 2002, he co-starred Commitment, with Dustin Hoffman and Susan Sarandon. After filming, Hoffman said goodbye to him by giving him the book An actor prepares, by Konstantin Stanislavski, with the dedication: “You are good, but you have to be better.” Gyllenhaal followed that advice. Be better, prepare, prepare. Perhaps because he was demanding intense roles that would overwhelm him, perhaps because he wanted to demonstrate that his capacity for work and his artistic ambitions went beyond those of anyone. nepobaby, The actor threw himself into his projects. Body and soul. In an almost overwhelming way. He learned from some of the most intense method actors of his generation, Heath Ledger in Brokeback Mountain and Tobey MacGuire in Brothers (2009). In nightcrawler (2014) had to play a night owl outcast: for months he ran 15 miles a day and chewed gum to skip meals. She lost 13 kilos. Her enormous eyes, protruding from her cadaverous face that remained, like those of an insect, were “the most terrifying thing in the movie,” according to The New Yorker. He then played a boxer with no future in Southpaw (2015): 2,000 sit-ups a day, six hours of training a day. She reached 81 kilos. “I can’t completely change the way I move or the way I look, but I can do the best I can with the support of artists who know what they’re doing,” she now explains of her transformations. “I love using physicality, it is one of the things I like to use most in my work.”

—Why such ambiguous characters?

—I like stories and characters that provoke conversations. I am inspired by how complex it is to be human and I look for characters with whom to explore that complexity.

—Wouldn’t you prefer to play people more similar to you, create a brand, leverage your screen presence?

—No matter how much experience you have, no matter how much acting technique you have developed, inevitably, your characters inhabit a reality different from yours. It is also inevitable that the character sneaks into your life a little, like a faded color, but that is why acting is a craft. It is made up of a series of techniques and those techniques help you differentiate what you are from what the character is.

—Aren’t you tempted, in such a polarized world, to play the hero and serve as an example?

—The art of telling stories is, for me, inherently political and it is important that we ask ourselves, as artists, what we want to say, what ideas seem important to us. Art, at its best, is capable of creating perspective and empathy. Those are the stories I want to tell.

In 2008, Stephen and Naomi divorced. He stayed in Los Angeles; She returned to New York. His eldest daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal (actress in Secretary and The dark knight, director of The dark daughter last year), and Jake went there too shortly after. In the Big Apple, he found something difficult to receive when you are an image projected on a screen: human warmth. He began to refine his technique to connect with his people. “I hope that the people I love love me back. I hope to earn their love by coming to their side, listening to them, being present before them. That’s what matters to me,” he summarizes now.

He also started doing theater. In 2015, she debuted on Broadway in a play called Constellations: Years later, Maggie would tell esquire I had never seen Jake so happy. He was relaxed, enjoying himself. He hasn’t let go of the boards since. “Theatre is my first love, to tell you the truth,” he says. “Making films is always an honor, I love making films. I think theater allows another type of tension. In cinema you need a plot to hook the audience; In the theater, one performance is enough to carry an entire work. There is something incomparable to performing live in front of people. “It’s a wonderful, exciting, scary and happy feeling!” he celebrates.

He has not turned his back on Hollywood. No one in his right mind would do it. In recent years, he has filmed for Marvel, for Michael Bay and for Netflix. But he has always returned to Broadway, where he has dinner with his sister and his mother, where applause rains down on him for his enthusiasm, for suddenly showing a playful, even childish energy. Where he dares to do musical theater (Gyllenhaal loves to sing since he saw La Bamba, the 1987 movie about Ritchie Valens, and he was singing the song around the house playing a racket, and he does it wonderfully). “I love acting through songs. It is a very specific skill but I think it is how I communicate best as a performer. I have liked musical theater since I was little, because it is a space full of play, but, more importantly, it is the only genre in which a character’s intention can change from one second to the next. There can be four, five emotional shifts in a song. Something like this is only possible within a song.”

In 2017 he dared to take on the most difficult protagonist of the genre’s most complex composer: Georges Seurat in Sunday in the Park With George, by the legendary Stephen Sondheim. It was the last time he guided an actor through his devilish score before he died in 2021. “I remember him doing crossword puzzles before starting rehearsals and also during breaks,” he says. “It’s the image I have of him, a true gentleman fascinated by puzzles, sitting, patiently finishing the crossword puzzle. The New York Times. Working with him was a high point of my life and my career, it always will be,” he recalls. In 2019, he was nominated for a Tony for the role Be Wall/A Life. He has never spent so much time with his family.

It’s hard to find the energy that for years he dedicated to being a movie star, to proving his potential. What is not difficult is to detect a certain happiness, of a mature performer, who allows himself to be atypical. It is not common to confess that your favorite place in a bookstore is “the kitchen and design shelves.” Nor should you lend your face to be the image of a historic Italian porcelain firm like Ginori 1735: “I’m interested in connecting with good people for whom working hard means having a good time. Like the people of Ginori 1735, which I have always loved. “They make such beautiful things!”

And here we are, in a very different place than we expected to be but, in the end, happy. “In Be Wall/A Life, Director Carrie Cracknell encouraged us to interact with the audience, even if it was with a cell phone that accidentally rang in the seats in the middle of the performance. The theater thus became a beautiful place of community with the public. I loved that detail and I take that feeling with me everywhere,” explains Gyllenhaal. “Let life inspire you, even if you’re acting,” he continues. “Get ready, get ready, get ready and then… forget about it and listen.” It sounds like that Hoffman dedication, but improved over the years. Stephen and Naomi were doing well. To Jake, now, too.

