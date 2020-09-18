Home of disasters – Indonesia Indonesia arrives at Ring of Fire. It is a seismic zone that falls between the San Andreas Fault in California and Mout St. Helens in Washington State. To the west of this ring is Alpide Belt. It has the highest seismic activity after the ring. The region of Ring and Alpaid has experienced 95% earthquakes in the 11,700 years since the Ice Age. Not only this, 22 volcanoes in the largest 25 have also come here. 4 of the 6 biggest earthquakes of this century have come here. Out of the 10 earthquakes that have claimed the most lives worldwide, 3 of them have suffered from Indonesia. There is no other country that has come twice in this list.

Why the situation arose Climate change is not the only reason for such a situation in Jakarta. Jakarta is going under water because of the movement of tectonic plates with urbanization. Due to climate change, the effect is more profound – it is called subsidence. In fact, after 1970, due to the rampant urbanization, today such situations have arisen that everything has sunk to about 13 feet. New hotels, houses and tall buildings were erected which did not have municipal water service. Therefore, most dug their wells and the use of below ground water resources became faster. This caused the ground to sink down. The remaining underground water is infected and people now have to take water from the tanker.

Most terrible flood tragedy Heiri Andrews, along with his comrades in the Ploit district of Jakarta, had discovered that between 1997–98 the plume had sunk two inches. The following year he found that the area had gone 2.3 inches further down in 2000, down 2.1 inches. That is, the ground had sunk more than half a foot in three years. Then in 2007, when Jakarta faced the most terrible flood in nearly 300 years, then it was understood that the situation has deteriorated. 80 people died in them.

Try to stop water from the wall After this, a 3-foot wall was built to reduce the water. It was broken in 2010 and again in 2014, making it even higher and stronger. The government closed companies that used more water. Eventually Andrews and his colleagues suggested to the authorities, to settle the population of Jakarta elsewhere. However, this suggestion was made only to explain the seriousness of the situation but after about 10 years, Widodo, who became the President of Indonesia, started considering it.

New capital will be settled here The new capital of Indonesia will be built in Borneo, the world’s third largest island, according to the Widowo plan. About 70 lakh people will be inhabited here, which will have 14 lakh ministers, civil servants and their families. Jokowi calls it a smart city, which will cost $ 34 billion to build the first phase. It is estimated that the construction of the first buildings will be finished by 2024. However, corona virus will also be affected. The special thing is that keeping in mind the environment in the new capital, not only Botanical Garden, Zoo National Park, clean industry, electric vehicles and renewable energy will be used. However, the most important thing is that the things that were not taken care of inhabiting Jakarta – water supply and sanitation system, will be made.

Big challenge is in front A big challenge will also be to convince the people of Jokowi. Leaving the capital of the country and going to some place where there are only forests and it will take time to develop fully, preparing people for this is a big challenge in itself. People are currently believing that this decision is correct and should be supported but are not ready to leave Jakarta itself.

Jakarta, which is in line with being the most densely populated city by the year 2030, is expected to be transformed into a city with a large proportion under water in 2050. Many big cities of the world are struggling with this threat but Jakarta is at its greatest risk. Perhaps this is the reason why Indonesian President Joko Widodo decided to shift the city itself. With this, around 70 lakh people of the capital will be taken out. Although many such cities have come out with this solution but its level is the largest in Jakarta and till now only Vidodo has started work on it. Widodo intends to build a city 1250 miles northeast towards the northeast in the 2020s with no danger like Jakarta. This has been highlighted by Steve Levaine in his report for GEN.